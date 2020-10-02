Podcast

Keys to Vikings win over the Texans and Action Movie Rewind: Mad Max 2: Road Warrior

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets October 2, 2020 12:14 pm
  • Makey & Judd open with a cliche mount rushmore of the best months of the year; (17:00) Judd’s keys to a Vikings win over the Houston Texans!; (31:50) Wrap with Reusse: (49:24) And Action Movie Rewind: Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior!

