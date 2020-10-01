Podcast

Minnesota Vikings vs. Houston Texans Week 4 preview

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets October 1, 2020 12:46 pm
  • Mackey & Judd are joined by ESPN Texans reporter Sarah Barshop to preview Vikings vs. Texans!
  • Later, can the Vikings find their first win or should they continue to tank?
  • Also, a pigskin pecking order!

Podcast

