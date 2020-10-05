Podcast

Previous Story BONUS: Reusse Unchained: Are the Vikings a playoff team?

Minnesota Wild trade Ryan Donato to the San Jose Sharks

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets October 5, 2020 1:52 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan react to the Minnesota Wild trade Ryan Donato to the San Jose Sharks for a third-round pick. Is Devan Dubnyk next?
  • And are more moves on the way with the NHL Draft and free agency beginning this week.

Topics:
SKOR North Hockey Shows Wild



Latest SKOR North Hockey Shows Stories

Podcast

Previous Story BONUS: Reusse Unchained: Are the Vikings a playoff team?