“This is best for the Minnesota Wild”: Devan Dubnyk is latest veteran headed out the door

While it remains uncertain who will be the Wild’s top goalie in 2020-21, this much is clear: Devan Dubnyk won’t be in the mix to win the job. Not after the Wild and Sharks completed a deal Monday that sent the veteran goalie to San Jose.

Dubnyk, who was the Wild’s top goalie for almost all of his six seasons in Minnesota, was packaged with a 2022 seventh-round pick for a 2022 fifth-round selection. It was the second trade of the day between the Wild and Sharks after Minnesota sent winger Ryan Donato to San Jose for a 2021 third-round pick. Both trades had been rumored since late last week and with the NHL draft set for Tuesday and Wednesday, there could be more moves on the way.

“As for the move (involving Dubnyk), it is part of the change that’s going on here,” Wild general manager Bill Guerin said. “We need to go in a different direction. Devan and I had some very good, open conversations in the last little while and, in the end, I just think that this is best for the Minnesota Wild.”

The #mnwild has acquired a fifth-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft from the @SanJoseSharks in exchange for goaltender Devan Dubnyk and the #mnwild seventh-round selection in the 2022 #NHLDraft. 🗞 » https://t.co/CUW6EVAXhj pic.twitter.com/RZ4pjp6oCr — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) October 5, 2020

The 34-year-old Dubnyk will make $2.5 million in 2020-21 and have a salary-cap hit of $4.333 million. Michael Russo of The Athletic reported that the Wild retained the maximum half of Dubnyk’s remaining contract, meaning they will pay him $1.25 million and be on the hook for a $2.17 million salary-cap hit this coming season. Player salaries, of course, could be impacted if the NHL is forced to play a shortened schedule because of the pandemic. Dunbyk did have a list of 10 teams to which he could not be traded but San Jose wasn’t on it.

The Wild still have backup goalie Alex Stalock, who replaced Dubnyk for much of the 2019-20 season, on the roster and Kaapo Kahkonen was the AHL goalie of the year after winning 25 games and posting a 2.07 goals-against average and .927 save percentage at Iowa. Kahkonen also played five games with the Wild and went 3-1-1 with a 2.96 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.

Evening Judd: Bill Guerin continues to put his mark on the #mnwild pic.twitter.com/DpQC9iJORT — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) October 5, 2020

The Wild could go with Stalock and Kahkonen to open next season, or Guerin could look to add a veteran to the mix. Russo has reported the Wild has expressed interest in Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, a former teammate of Guerin’s in Pittsburgh, and former Wild goalie Darcy Kuemper, who is now in Arizona.

Guerin said he’s “up for anything” when asked if it’s more likely he will find a goalie in free agency or a trade. “I think there are definitely a lot of options out here,” he said. “We’ll see what transpires in the next few days.”