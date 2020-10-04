Safety Harrison Smith ejected for hit on Texans’ tight end

The Vikings’ already shorthanded defense suffered a significant loss late in the first half of Sunday’s game at Houston when safety Harrison Smith was ejected for his hit on Jordan Akins after the tight end caught a 26-yard pass from DeShaun Watson.

As Akins caught the ball, Smith came flying into the play and led with his helmet. That resulted in a penalty that moved the ball to the Minnesota 10-yard line with 1:05 left in the second quarter. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer argued the call but the decision had been made. After the flag was thrown by referee Brad Rogers’ crew, the play was reviewed in New York and the decision to disqualify Smith was either confirmed or made.

The Texans got a field goal on the drive as the Vikings led 17-6 at halftime. Akins was lost for the game as he failed the concussion protocol tests he was put through.

The Vikings entered the game shorthanded in the secondary with cornerbacks Mike Hughes (neck) and Kris Boyd (hamstring) out for the game. Veteran George Iloka, promoted from the practice squad on Saturday, replaced Smith at safety alongside Anthony Harris.