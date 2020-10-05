Podcast

Previous Story Pie Chart of praise for a Vikings win and how do we feel about Jimmy Butler? Next Story BONUS: Reusse Unchained: Are the Vikings a playoff team?

The perfect blueprint for a Minnesota Vikings win

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets October 5, 2020 12:29 pm
  • Mackey & Judd react with declarative statements after the Minnesota Vikings’ 31-23 win over the Houston Texans in Week 4.

Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast

Previous Story Pie Chart of praise for a Vikings win and how do we feel about Jimmy Butler? Next Story BONUS: Reusse Unchained: Are the Vikings a playoff team?