Vikings downgrade Kris Boyd and Tajae Sharpe to out against Texans

The Vikings declared cornerback Kris Boyd (hamstring) and wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (illness) as out for Sunday’s game at Houston. The Vikings elevated veteran safety George Iloka from the practice squad to the active roster for the second consecutive week.

Boyd played in the Vikings’ loss last Sunday to Tennessee, while Sharpe was inactive for the game. Sharpe played for the Titans last season. Boyd had been listed as doubtful on the Vikings’ injury report on Friday.

The Vikings are expected to get rookie cornerback Cameron Dantzler (ribs) back after he missed the past two games.