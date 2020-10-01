Podcast

Why were the Minnesota Twins swept by the Houston Astros?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets October 1, 2020 6:09 pm
  • Judd and Jake air their grievances about the Astros sweep of the Twins. Topics: Bullpen management, pulling starters and of course, the 18-game postseason losing streak.

