Wild send Ryan Donato to Sharks, sign Carson Soucy to three-year contract

The Wild dealt winger Ryan Donato to the San Jose Sharks on Monday for a third-round pick in the 2021 draft. Donato, acquired from Boston in February 2019 for Charlie Coyle, had 14 goals and nine assists in 62 games with the Wild last season.

The Wild also re-signed defenseman Carson Soucy and center Nico Sturm. Soucy agreed to a three-year, $8.25 million contract ($2.75 million AAV) that will run through the 2022-23 season. The 26-year-old had seven goals and 14 points with a plus-16 rating in 55 games during his first full season with the Wild in 2019-20. Soucy would have been eligible to become an unrestricted free agent on Friday.

Sturm got a two-year, $1.45 million contract that will be a one-way deal. The 25-year-old had two assists in six regular-season games with the Wild in 2019-20. He played in two of the Wild’s postseason games against Vancouver in the Edmonton bubble and had a goal in Minnesota’s overtime loss in Game 4.