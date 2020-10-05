Zulgad: You’re fired: Losing to the Vikings can be final straw for a coach on the hot seat

There was a time not long ago when losing to the Vikings wasn’t considered to be that big of deal. Not when Minnesota had one of the best defenses in the NFL and an offense that featured Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Co. But these days a loss to Mike Zimmer’s team has become a fireable offense.

Bill O’Brien found this out the hard way on Monday when he was sacked as general manager and coach of the Houston Texans, one day after his team’s 31-23 loss to the Vikings at NRG Stadium. Anyone who witnessed the loss that dropped the Texans to 0-4 couldn’t have been shocked that ownership decided they had seen enough. Even though that almost certainly means writing O’Brien a large check to go away.

It’s interesting what the Texans’ decision says about the Vikings. Houston started the season with losses to defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City; Baltimore, the top seed in the AFC playoffs last season; and the surging Pittsburgh Steelers, who are 3-0. Facing the winless Vikings at home was considered a get well gift for O’Brien’s team. The Texans’ path to victory got even easier late in the first half when Vikings standout safety Harrison Smith was ejected for targeting.

But Houston’s players far too often looked uninterested, O’Brien’s play-calling (yes, he had taken over that assignment, too) was uninspired and questionable and the Texans’ defenders appeared to have an aversion to tackling, especially when faced with the prospect of trying to slow down Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. (This isn’t even bringing up the face that the Texans were playing without standout wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, whom O’Brien gave away to Arizona in an offseason trade.)

Texans fans who were allowed in the stadium, the announced attendance in the 72,220-seat venue was 12,102, were vocal in their disgust. Vikings fans, at least on social media, seemed far more torn to see their team improve to 1-3. It was clear that after watching the Vikings lose to Green Bay, Indianapolis and Tennessee to open the season that plenty of the purple faithful had set their heart on a lengthy streak of ineptitude. This would be the Tank For Trevor — as in Clemson quarterback and potential No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence — crowd.

It makes sense given that the Vikings’ defense, even with Smith on the field, is down three key players and is inexperienced at cornerback. But as poor as this defense might be, especially for one directed by Zimmer, the reality is the Vikings aren’t going to be a true bottom feeder in 2020. They certainly don’t look like a playoff team either, but these Vikings are going to likely win five or six games and that number could go higher, depending on the development of young players.

Justin Jefferson, the Vikings’ first-round wide receiver, has shown the past two weeks he’s capable of changing games and that only figures to continue. If Cook can remain healthy, he’s one of the NFL’s elite running backs and a nightmare to try to bring down. These Vikings are a flawed team but are they Jets or Giants bad? Almost certainly not.

Before anyone gets overly excited, those who see the beauty in every Vikings’ loss should be pleased that Minnesota’s next opponent will be Russell Wilson and the Seahawks next Sunday night in Seattle. This should prove to be a great learning experience for the younger players under the bright lights and, if history is any indication, it will drop the Vikings to 1-4 and improve their draft position.

The Vikings will then play host to the Atlanta Falcons the following Sunday before their bye week. Those are the same Falcons coached by Dan Quinn, whose team blew a 25-point lead in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI and then blew leads of 20 points in Week 2 against Dallas and 16 points in Week 3 against Chicago this season. Somehow, Quinn has yet to lose his job, even after 7-9 finishes the past two seasons.

Maybe a loss to the Vikings in Week 6 will earn Quinn a ticket out of Atlanta. After all, losing to the Vikings these days is considered a fireable offense.