Alex Kirilloff placed on injured list because of wrist sprain; Miguel Sano returns from IL

The Twins placed outfielder/first baseman Alex Kirilloff on the 10-day injured list Wednesday because of a right wrist strain and reinstated first baseman Miguel Sano from the 10-day IL. The Kirilloff move is retroactive to May 4.

Sano, who missed the Twins’ past 12 games because of a right hamstring strain, is hitting .111 (5-for-45) with two home runs, two RBI, 13 walks and a .310 on-base percentage in 15 games this season.

Kirilloff was set to see a hand and wrist specialist on Wednesday after injuring his wrist on Monday against Texas.

After a rocky start, the lefthanded-hitting Kirilloff began crushing the ball last weekend against Kansas City. He was hitting .375/.389/1.250 with four homers and 10 RBIs in the four games before his injury. The Twins took two of three from the Royals and beat Texas in the opener of a four-game series. Kirilloff has played seven games in left field, one right and five at first base in place of the injured Miguel Sano (hamstring).

Kirilloff, who struggled in spring training and did not begin the season with the Twins, was summoned from the team’s alternate site in St. Paul for a doubleheader against the Red Sox on April 14 and then brought back for what appeared to be a permanent promotion on April 23. Kirilloff’s late arrival meant he could not accrue a season of service time for 2021. He was the second-ranked prospect in the Twins’ system by MLB.com, behind shortstop Royce Lewis. Lewis is out for the season after undergoing ACL surgery in February.

In 12 games with the Twins, Kirilloff is slashing .214/.227/.571 with four home runs and 11 RBIs. He has walked once and struck out 13 times. Kirilloff is hitting .231/.244/.615 with four homers and 11 RBIs in 10 games since his latest promotion.