Anthony Edwards is finalist for NBA Rookie of the Year but he isn’t the favorite

Feb 24, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) goes to the basket past Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half of an NBA game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

There is little question that Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov will take home the Calder Trophy as the NHL Rookie of the Year, but it’s not so certain whether the Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards will do the same in the NBA. Edwards, the first-overall pick in last year’s draft, did take a positive step on Thursday as he was named one of three finalists for Rookie of the Year honors.

The other finalists are Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball and Sacramento’s Tyrese Haliburton. Ball is the current betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook at -2000. Edwards is at +900 and Haliburton at +10000. There are many who expect Ball to win the award, despite the fact he missed time because of a wrist injury.

Edwards averaged 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and had a three-point percentage of .329 (171-of-520) in 72 games (55 starts) this season. Ball averaged 15.7 points, 6.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and had a three-point percentage of .352 (92-of-261) in 51 games (31 starts).

TNT will announce the winner the award during its coverage of the playoffs.