Anthony Edwards reportedly suffers sprained ankle at Team USA practice

There was concern about Anthony Edwards on Wednesday when a video on Twitter showed him being helped to the team bus in Las Vegas following a practice with the Select Team that is helping Team USA prepare for the Olympics.
Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported that Edwards suffered a sprained ankle that isn’t believed to be serious. Edwards, who finished second in the NBA Rookie of the Year voting after being the top-overall pick by the Timberwolves in last year’s draft, will be out for the rest of training camp.
Edwards did not miss a game during his rookie season, averaging 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 72 games.
