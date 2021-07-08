Anthony Edwards reportedly suffers sprained ankle at Team USA practice

Feb 24, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) goes to the basket past Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half of an NBA game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

There was concern about Anthony Edwards on Wednesday when a video on Twitter showed him being helped to the team bus in Las Vegas following a practice with the Select Team that is helping Team USA prepare for the Olympics.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported that Edwards suffered a sprained ankle that isn’t believed to be serious. Edwards, who finished second in the NBA Rookie of the Year voting after being the top-overall pick by the Timberwolves in last year’s draft, will be out for the rest of training camp.

Edwards did not miss a game during his rookie season, averaging 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 72 games.