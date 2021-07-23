Are Vikings about to sign wide receiver Dede Westbrook?

Jaguars #12, Dede Westbrook gets instructions from wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell during Tuesday morning’s minicamp session. The Jacksonville Jaguars held their first day of 2019 mandatory minicamp at the practice fields by TIAA Bank Field Tuesday, June 11, 2019. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Fl Jax Jagsmandatoryminica 1

The Vikings’ pursuit of another veteran wide receiver apparently hasn’t come to an end. With training camp set to open Wednesday at TCO Performance Center, Dede Westbrook posted a picture on Snapchat of the Vikings’ TCO Stadium with a caption that said, “almost that time again.”

Westbrook, a fourth-round pick by Jacksonville in 2017, had 160 receptions for 1,720 yards and nine touchdowns in 40 games with the Jaguars. Westbrook had back-to-back seasons of 66 receptions with eight combined touchdowns in 2018 and 2019 before being limited to only two games last season because of a torn ACL.

Westbrook would be reunited in Minnesota with new Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell. McCardell was previously the Jaguars’ wide receivers coach and worked with Westbrook.

Westbrook would compete for the Vikings’ third receiver spot with Bisi Johnson, Chad Beebe and rookie Ihmir Smith-Marsette.