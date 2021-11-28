BREAKING: Byron Buxton reportedly agrees to a seven-year, $100 million deal with Twins

May 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) looks on during an at bat against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Byron Buxton won’t be leaving Minnesota anytime soon.

The Twins and the center fielder are in agreement on a seven-year, $100 million deal with a full no-trade clause, according to Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic.

More details: $1M signing bonus.

2022 salary-$9M

2023-28-$15M per season MVP bonuses, believed to be unprecedented, for every year of deal. 1st-$8M

2nd-$7M

3rd-$6M

4th-$5M

5th-$4M

6th-through-10th: $3M Also: $500K each for 502, 533, 567, 600 and 625 plate appearances. https://t.co/leTEjfa4wR — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 28, 2021

This comes after reports the Twins might deal Buxton at the trade deadline last summer and then more speculation that he would be moved this offseason. Buxton was set to enter the final season of his contract in 2022 and turned down a multiyear offer from the Twins that was in the $80 million range last July.

The agreement is reached as MLB is expected to lockout its players on Wednesday when the Collective Bargaining Agreement expires.

Buxton, the second choice of the Twins in the 2012 MLB draft, has been impacted by injuries throughout his career but is a dynamic player when healthy. This past season he slashed .306/.358/.647 with 19 home runs, 32 RBIs and nine stolen bases in 61 games. He also is a Gold Glove-caliber center fielder with incredible speed.

Buxton, however, has played in more than 100 games in a single season only once in seven years.