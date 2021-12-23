BREAKING: Dalvin Cook placed on COVID-19 list, will miss Sunday’s game against Rams

El running back Dalvin Cook (33), de los Vikings de Minnesota, se aleja del linebacker Christian Jones, de los Lions de Detroit, durante la segunda mitad del encuentro de NFL el domingo 8 de noviembre de 2020, en Minneapolis. (AP Foto/Jim Mone)

The Vikings will be without Dalvin Cook for their crucial game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday after he was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday. The running back’s absence could extend to the team’s penultimate game against the Packers on Jan. 2.

Cook, who has missed three games this season because of injury, isn’t vaccinated for COVID-19 and must quarantine for five days, if he was considered to be a close contact of an infected person. The quarantine will be for 10 days if he tested positive. There was no immediate word on whether Cook tested positive.

A 10-day quarantine would put him at risk for missing the Vikings’ game at Green Bay on Jan. 2.

Backup running back Alexander Mattison returned from the COVID reserve list on Wednesday after he missed Monday’s game in Chicago.

Cook is third in the NFL with 1,067 yards rushing on 226 carries in 11 games. He is averaging 97 yards per game and has six touchdowns.