Byron Buxton forced to leave Twins’ loss to Rangers after suffering injury

Byron Buxton has been the Twins’ best player this season, but he hasn’t been able to avoid the injury issues that have plagued his career.
Buxton left the Twins’ 4-3, 10 innings loss to Texas on Thursday at Target Field after pulling up as he reached first base after hitting a ground ball to Rangers third baseman Charlie Culberson. Buxton was out by a step.
He was replaced by Jake Cave in center field in the 10th inning.
Buxton entered the game hitting .379 with nine home runs and 17 RBIs and went 1-for-5, scoring in the third inning after singling to right and stealing second base. Buxton missed four games earlier this season because of a right hamstring strain and also was sidelined briefly because of a non-COVID related illness.