Byron Buxton reportedly rejects contract extension from Twins, could a trade be next?

Minnesota Twins’ Byron Buxton homers in a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Will the Twins trade Byron Buxton before the MLB trade deadline on Friday? That became more of a possibility on Sunday when the center fielder rejected a contract extension from the team, according to Ken Rosenthal and Dan Hayes of the Athletic.

Byron Buxton has rejected a contract extension from the Twins, sources tell me and @DanHayesMLB. Story coming. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 25, 2021

Rosenthal reported this month that the Twins were trying to sign Buxton to a long-term extension and likely would look to deal him if he rejects it.

Buxton, who has battled numerous injuries throughout his big-league career and is currently sidelined because of a fractured left hand, has been approached in the past about doing what could be considered team-friendly deals with the Twins but has turned those down. Sources told Darren Wolfson of KSTP-TV and SKOR North that the offer Buxton rejected was over $70 million.

The disappointing Twins already traded designated hitter Nelson Cruz to the Tampa Bay Rays last week for two pitching prospects and are looking to move others. It might make more sense for the Twins to try to move Buxton this offseason. He is set to become a free agent after the 2022 season.

The Twins’ latest proposal included escalators and incentives that would increase its potential value, sources told Rosenthal. Buxton, the second pick in the 2012 MLB draft, got off to a fantastic start this season and is hitting .369/.409/.767 with 10 home runs and 19 RBIs. The speedy Buxton is also one of the best center fielders in the game today.

The issue is he has played in only 27 games. Buxton suffered a strained right hip in May that kept him out for 40 games. He then returned for three games last month before being hit on the hand by a pitch against the Reds on June 21. The Twins, who had been expected to contend for a third consecutive AL Central title, had a 42-57 record entering Sunday’s game against the Angels and were in last place in the division.

The Twins also have been talking to teams about Jose Berrios, the team’s top starting pitcher and also a free agent after 2022.