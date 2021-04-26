Byron Buxton sidelined by sore knee; Andrelton Simmons reinstated by Twins

Apr 21, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Minnesota Twins Byron Buxton (25) runs out his two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the tenth inning of a Major League Baseball game at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Byron Buxton has missed games this season because of a non-COVID-related illness and a right hamstring strain. Now, the oft-injured center fielder is sidelined by a sore knee and will sit out Monday night’s game in Cleveland.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters this was a continuation of a minor but nagging patella tendon problem that Buxton has been dealing with this season. Baldelli said Buxton will be re-evaluated after sitting out Monday.

Buxton is hitting .382/.424/.818 with six homers and 12 RBIs in 16 games.

The Twins, who have the second-worst record in baseball at 7-13, also reinstated shortstop Andrelton Simmons from the COVID Injured List. Simmons, who missed the past 10 games, is hitting .355 (11-for-31) with three doubles, and three RBIs in 10 games.

The Twins optioned infielder Nick Gordon off the roster. He will remain on the Twins’ Taxi Squad. Gordon was recalled Friday but did not appear in a game.