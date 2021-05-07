Byron Buxton to miss “weeks” because of hip injury; Trevor Larnach called up by Twins

Minnesota Twins’ Byron Buxton homers in a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Byron Buxton’s standout season has been put on hold indefinitely.

The Twins placed the center fielder on the 10-day injured list Friday because of a right hip strain and selected the contract of outfielder Trevor Larnach. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters that Buxton is likely out for “weeks” and not just 10 days.

Buxton, who has been plagued by injury issues during his career, strained his hip in the ninth inning of the Twins’ 4-3, 10-inning loss to Texas on Thursday at Target Field. He pulled up as he reached first base after hitting a ground ball to third baseman Charlie Culberson.

Buxton was out by a step. Buxton missed four games earlier this season because of a right hamstring strain and also was sidelined for a few games because of non-COVID related illness. This is his first trip to the injured list this season.

BREAKING: The #MNTwins will be without Byron Buxton for “WEEKS” as he’s placed on the injured list. pic.twitter.com/vOMSGzIVgz — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) May 7, 2021

Buxton was slashing .370/.408/.772 with nine home runs and 17 RBIs in 24 games after going 1-for-5 on Thursday with a run and stolen base. The Twins lost three of four at home to the Rangers and are 11-19 entering Friday’s game in Detroit.

Larnach, who will be active for Friday’s game, will be looking to make his big-league debut after playing in three games for Triple-A St. Paul. He went 3-for-13 (.231) with four RBI, including home runs in each of his past two games against Omaha.

Larnach hit a combined .309 (147-for-476) with 30 doubles, 13 home runs and an .842 OPS in 127 games between Single-A Fort Myers and Double-A Pensacola in 2019, earning the Twins’ Minor League player of the year award. Ranked as the 69th-best prospect in baseball by MLB.com, Larnach was selected by the Twins with the 20th overall pick in the 2018 draft out of Oregon State.

The Twins designated lefthanded reliever Brandon Waddell for release or assignment to make room for Larnach on the 40-man roster.