CEO of Vikings Twitter

First Name
Phil
Last Name
Mackey
Vikings fan since
1991
Favorite all-time Vikings player
Anthony Carter
First time the Vikings ever ripped your heart out
1998. I was 100% sure the Vikings were winning the Super Bowl that year, like many probably were. I wound up crying in my room as a 12-year-old for about 3 hours after the NFC Championship Game ended. That was my first REAL sports pain.
Qualifications for being part of the Purple Daily Leadership Cabinet
I bring people together on Minnesota Vikings Twitter. Kirk Haters and Cousins Crusaders alike. I am the bridge.