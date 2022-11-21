Purple Daily Leadership Cabinet

CEO of Vikings Twitter

First Name
Phil

Last Name
Mackey

Vikings fan since
1991

Favorite all-time Vikings player
Anthony Carter

First time the Vikings ever ripped your heart out
1998. I was 100% sure the Vikings were winning the Super Bowl that year, like many probably were. I wound up crying in my room as a 12-year-old for about 3 hours after the NFC Championship Game ended. That was my first REAL sports pain.

Qualifications for being part of the Purple Daily Leadership Cabinet
I bring people together on Minnesota Vikings Twitter. Kirk Haters and Cousins Crusaders alike. I am the bridge.