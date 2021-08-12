Vikings’ first-round pick Christian Darrisaw undergoes minor core-muscle procedure

Minnesota Vikings linemen Christian Darrisaw (71) watches drills during NFL training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Vikings first-round pick Christian Darrisaw underwent a minor core-muscle procedure on Thursday morning in Philadelphia, according to Darren Wolfson of The Scoop podcast and KSTP-TV and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Dr. William Meyers, who performed the initial core muscle surgery on Darrisaw last January, also did this procedure after the first-round pick visited him on Wednesday.

Wolfson reported Thursday morning on the Mackey & Judd Podcast on SKOR North that Darrisaw had gone to Philadelphia to see Meyers as he continued to struggle to return from the initial surgery. It isn’t clear if or when there was a setback in the process.

A source told Wolfson the news on Darrisaw’s procedure was encouraging, and Pelissero reported the hope is that Darrisaw will be ready for the Vikings’ opener on Sept. 12 in Cincinnati. The Vikings plan had been to immediately plug the 23rd pick in the opening round in at left tackle, but backup Rashod Hill has been getting all the first-team reps at left tackle and appears in line to at least open the season as the starter.

Asked on Thursday about Darrisaw going to see Meyers, who is considered a pioneer in the treatment of core muscle injuries and lists former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson among his past clients, Minnesota offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said.

“I know he’s taking it one day at a time, working really hard with (athletic trainer) Eric Sugarman. I’ll let Coach (Mike) Zimmer comment on (the reports), but (Darrisaw) has been working his tail off. We’ve been cautious with him, taking it slow and when he’s back we’ll take him. Otherwise, until then, we’re getting a lot of good extra work for Rashod Hill.”

According to this story from March in the Roanoke Times, Darrisaw dealt with a groin injury last season at Virginia Tech. The injury caused a sharp pain in his thigh when he made basic movements, but by the time he went to see Meyers and get an MRI at The Vincera Institute in December the pain was gone.

The MRI showed a core muscle injury to Darrisaw’s groin, and Darrisaw decided to undergo surgery. Darrisaw was able to work with the second team at left tackle during the Vikings’ minicamp.

Darrisaw told reporters last Thursday that “physically, I feel great,” but Zimmer acknowledged a day later that Darrisaw’s injury was “just nagging all the time,” and that it was “one step forward, two steps back,” when it came to the rookie’s recovery.

Kubiak said he wouldn’t put a number on how long it would take to get Darrisaw ready once he’s able to play. “With any player coming off an injury, they’re all different,” he said. “I would say when he’s been here, he’s been really sharp and really dialed in. So mentally I don’t think it would be a problem. He’s just got to get his physical reps and get his conditioning.”