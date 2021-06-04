Cornering the market: Vikings add another veteran cornerback in Bashaud Breeland

Dec 6, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21) reacts after a defensive pass interference call during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Two weeks after making Bashaud Breeland a contract offer, the Vikings signed the veteran cornerback to a reported one-year deal on Friday. The move comes after Minnesota signed another veteran corner, Tye Smith, on Thursday.

Breeland, 29, had spent the past two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs after playing for Washington (2014-17) and Green Bay (2018). Breeland was a fourth-round pick of Washington in 2014 out of Clemson.

Source said Vikings agreed with Bashaud Breeland on a one year deal worth a maximum of $4 million. Source said he expects to compete for a starting outside cornerback job. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) June 4, 2021

A starting cornerback the past two years with Kansas City, Breeland had four interceptions, 17 pass breakups, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and 86 tackles in 27 games and 26 starts with Kansas City. He also picked off San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the Chiefs’ victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. Breeland made about $1.5 million with Kansas City last season.

The Vikings were looking to add veteran depth at cornerback after trading the oft-injured Mike Hughes to the Chiefs. There also are questions about 2020 first-round pick Jeff Gladney’s status because of off-the-field legal issues. Gladney has not bee at the Vikings’ Organized Team Activities.

The Vikings’ starting corners are expected to be free-agent addition Patrick Peterson, second-year player Cameron Dantzler and veteran Mackensie Alexander, who likely will play in the nickel after signing back with the Vikings following one season in Cincinnati. But, as Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press tweeted, Breeland could challenge for a starting job.

The Vikings now have 10 cornerbacks on their roster. Alexander, Breeland, Peterson and Smith are the only ones with more than five years experience.