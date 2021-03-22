Could Stanford QB be a good fit for Vikings?

Stanford quarterback Davis Mills (15) avoids a tackle by UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake (37) and UCLA defensive line Osa Odighizuwa (92) during the first half of an NCAA college football game between UCLA and Stanford Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

The Vikings are going to have to replace Kirk Cousins at some point, and Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Media thinks he has found the right guy. In an article titled, “2021 NFL Draft: Quarterback-team fits after free agency frenzy,” Jeremiah suggests the Vikings could take Stanford quarterback Davis Mills in the third round of the April draft.

Jeremiah writes: Mills is coming off a great pro day. He threw the ball well during his workout and is very talented. He comes with a small sample size, though, having made just 11 starts at Stanford. He’s had to overcome knee injuries dating back to high school, but there’s a lot to like about him. He can move around and is accurate. In fact, he reminds me of Minnesota’s current QB1, Kirk Cousins. I could see the Vikings as the landing spot for Mills in Round 3.

Mills, who is 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, is from Duluth, Ga., and was highly recruited coming out of high school. Here is Pro Football Network’s scouting report on Mills.

The Vikings will have two picks in the third round, selecting 78th (their own pick) and 90th (obtained in a trade with Baltimore).