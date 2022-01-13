Cowboys’ VP of player personnel won’t interview with Vikings, expected to stay in Dallas

Aug 24, 2020; Frisco, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy (right) with Will McClay during training camp at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: James D. Smith via USA TODAY Sports

You can cross one potential candidate for the Vikings’ general manager’s job off the list.

Dallas vice president of player personnel Will McClay will remain with the Cowboys, according to Darren “Doogie” Wolfson of SKOR North and KSTP-TV. McClay isn’t among the eight NFL executives the Vikings have requested permission to talk to about their GM position. The job opened Monday when Rick Spielman was fired, along with coach Mike Zimmer.

McClay was a popular name for GM openings with the Vikings, Bears and Giants, but Dallas is now reportedly closing in on a deal to retain him. The 55-year-old has been with the Cowboys since 2009 and in his current position since 2018.