Dalvin Cook ready to go, Ezra Cleveland set to return as Vikings prepare to face Jaguars

Running back Davin Cook took part in the Vikings’ entire practice session on Friday and will play on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-10) after suffering an ankle injury last weekend against Carolina. Cook was injured early in the third quarter but was able to return. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Right guard Ezra Cleveland also is expected to return after missing the past two games because of an ankle injury. Cleveland, like Cook, was given no designation on the Vikings’ injury report, meaning he will be available.

Tight end Irv Smith Jr. (back) and defensive end D.J. Wonnum (ankle/back) are both listed as out for Sunday. Smith will miss his second consecutive game and third in the past four.

Cook, the second-leading rusher in the NFL with 1,130 yards this season, was named NFC offensive player of the month for November on Friday after leading the league in rushing in the month with 641 yards on 127 attempts and six touchdowns. He averaged 128.2 rushing yards per game as the Vikings went 4-1.