Dalvin Cook reportedly decides switching to his college number would be too expensive

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook apparently looked into switching back to his college jersey number after the NFL relaxed its rules this week about what numbers various position groups could wear.

Cook has worn 33 since entering the NFL in 2017, but had worn No. 4 while playing at Florida State. Cook had posted on his Instagram account about the possibility of switching before the rule was passed. What he found is making the move now would be very expensive.

According to an item on Pro Football Talk, players who switch their numbers must purchase all the remaining supply of their previous jerseys from Fanatics at retail price. A source told PFT that Cook had looked into making the change and found it would cost him about $1.5 million.

Not surprisingly, he decided against making the move for 2021.

That doesn’t mean Cook could not go to No. 4 in 2022. Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com tweeted this week that if a player wants to give notice now to change his number for the 2022 season, there would be no requirement to buy out the inventory.

The next question is whether Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will go from No. 18 to his college number of 2 this season? Jefferson’s success during his rookie season would lead one to believe this also could be an expensive decision.