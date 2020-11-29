Dalvin Cook suffers ankle injury against Panthers but is able to return

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs from Carolina Panthers safety Tre Boston, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Running back Dalvin Cook left the Vikings’ game against Carolina early in the third quarter Sunday because of an ankle injury after losing a fumble that was returned 28 yards for a touchdown by the Panthers’ Jeremy Chinn. Cook was able to return with just over 3 minutes left in the third.

Cook, on his 13th rushing attempt and 17th touch of the game, was being tackled in a pile of players when he lost possession of the ball. Cook remained on the ground after losing the ball and was assisted to the sideline by Vikings head athletic trainer Eric Sugarman and another member of the training staff.

Cook was examined in the injury tent on the Vikings’ sideline. He eventually emerged from the tent and ran on the sideline for Sugarman before returning to the bench. Cook entered Sunday second in the NFL with 1,069 rushing yards in nine games, trailing Tennessee’s Derrick Henry (1,079 yards in 10 games).

Chinn’s score gave Carolina a 21-10 lead and marked the second consecutive play from scrimmage on which the safety had scored. On the Vikings’ previous series, Chinn had returned a Kirk Cousins fumble 17 yards for a touchdown.