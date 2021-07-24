Featured Posts | Vikings

By Judd Zulgad |

Dede Westbrook reportedly set to sign one-year contract with Vikings

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
Dec 29, 2019; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook (12) makes a reception during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent wide receiver Dede Westbrook told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press on Saturday that he will sign a one-year contract with the Vikings. The former Jacksonville Jaguar is expected to be the No. 3 receiver in Minnesota behind Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

Westbrook posted a picture Friday on Snapchat of the Vikings’ TCO Stadium with a caption that said, “almost that time again.” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Westbrook would work out for the Vikings on Saturday.

Westbrook, a fourth-round pick by Jacksonville in 2017, had 160 receptions for 1,720 yards and nine touchdowns in 40 games with the Jaguars. He had back-to-back seasons of 66 receptions with eight combined touchdowns in 2018 and 2019 before being limited to only two games last season because of a torn ACL.

Westbrook will be reunited in Minnesota with new Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell. McCardell was Westbrook’s position coach in Jacksonville.