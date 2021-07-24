Dede Westbrook reportedly set to sign one-year contract with Vikings

Dec 29, 2019; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook (12) makes a reception during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent wide receiver Dede Westbrook told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press on Saturday that he will sign a one-year contract with the Vikings. The former Jacksonville Jaguar is expected to be the No. 3 receiver in Minnesota behind Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

WR Dede Westbrook told me he’ll sign a one-year contract with #Vikings “I’m super excited’’ He's reunited with Keenan McCardell, his WR coach last four years with Jaguars. “Keenan’s like a father figure to me. I respect him and everything that he’s ever taught me and done for me" — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) July 24, 2021

Westbrook posted a picture Friday on Snapchat of the Vikings’ TCO Stadium with a caption that said, “almost that time again.” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Westbrook would work out for the Vikings on Saturday.

Westbrook, a fourth-round pick by Jacksonville in 2017, had 160 receptions for 1,720 yards and nine touchdowns in 40 games with the Jaguars. He had back-to-back seasons of 66 receptions with eight combined touchdowns in 2018 and 2019 before being limited to only two games last season because of a torn ACL.

New #Vikings WR Dede Westbrook said that he's fine after his torn ACL injury suffered last October. When I asked him if he'll be ready for the start of Vikings training camp on Wednesday, he said, "Most definitely.'' — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) July 24, 2021

Westbrook will be reunited in Minnesota with new Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell. McCardell was Westbrook’s position coach in Jacksonville.