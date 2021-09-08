Done deal: Vikings sign right tackle Brian O’Neill to five-year contract extension

Salesianum School alumni and Minnesota lineman Brian O’Neil, left, in action Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Sports Eagles Vikings

Right tackle Brian O’Neill signed a contract extension with the Vikings on Wednesday, four days before the team opens the regular season in Cincinnati. The deal is for five years and worth $92.5 million, according to ESPN. It isn’t known how much of that will be guaranteed, but it’s certainly an early birthday present for O’Neill, who will turn 26 a week from Wednesday.

O’Neill, a second-round pick by the Vikings in 2018, was entering the last year of his rookie contract. He has played in 46 games and made 42 starts in his first three seasons. He started all 16 games at right tackle last season after starting 11 as a rookie and 15 in 2019.

O’Neill’s blocking helped the Vikings offense rush for 4,416 rushing yards in that span, the third-most in the NFL.

This is the second contract extension the Vikings have reached with a veteran player in recent weeks. Safety Harrison Smith signed a four-year, $64 million extension late last month.