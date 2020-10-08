Eric Kendricks misses practice because of foot injury, Adam Thielen limited with shoulder issue

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) drops in coverage during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

The Vikings are 26th in the NFL in scoring defense, giving up 31.3 points per game, heading into Sunday night’s game against the Seahawks in Seattle. The Seahawks are second in the NFL in scoring offense, averaging 35.5 points per game in starting the season 4-0.

So what’s the good news for the Vikings? There isn’t any. Standout middle linebacker Eric Kendricks missed practice Wednesday because of a foot injury, leaving his status for Sunday in doubt. The Vikings already are without linebacker Anthony Barr for the rest of the season.

Wide receiver Adam Thielen was limited on Wednesday because of a shoulder injury.

The Vikings’ issues at cornerback also continued as Holton Hill was added to the injury report because of a foot issue. Kris Boyd, who missed last Sunday’s win at Houston, was able to practice in a limited capacity as he attempts to return from a hamstring injury. Mike Hughes, who missed the past two games because of a neck issue, was able to take part in all of practice on Wednesday.