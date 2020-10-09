Eric Kendricks misses second day of practice because of foot injury

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) drops in coverage during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks missed a second consecutive day of practice on Thursday because of a foot injury and it remains to be seen if he will be able to play on Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

Cornerback Holton Hill (foot) also went from limited in practice on Wednesday to sitting out Thursday and cornerback Kris Boyd was limited for the second day in a row. The good news for the Vikings was that cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) remained a full participant in practice after missing the past two games. Wide receiver Adam Thielen (shoulder) took part in all of Thursday’s session after being limited on Wednesday.

The Vikings have 10 players on their injury report. The Seahawks’ list is much longer.