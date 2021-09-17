Eric Kendricks questionable for game vs. Cards; Anthony Barr and Everson Griffen are out

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) defends during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The Vikings could be without linebackers Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Barr already was listed as out on the Vikings’ injury report Friday as he continues to deal with a knee injury that kept him sidelined for most of training camp and the regular-season opener last Sunday against Cincinnati. Kendricks was added to the injury report on Thursday because of a quadriceps issue that kept him from practicing. The Vikings listed him as questionable on Friday’s injury report. Kendricks missed the final five games of last season because of a calf injury.

Joining Barr on the list of players who have been declared out for Sunday are left tackle Christian Darrisaw (groin), defensive end Everson Griffen (concussion) and backup cornerback Harrison Hand (hamstring).

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Griffen suffered a concussion in a car accident on Thursday when he swerved to miss a deer in the road while driving to the Vikings’ facility in Eagan. Griffen returned to the Vikings after playing last season for Dallas and Detroit and has been used as a pass-rush specialist.

If Kendricks can’t play Sunday, he likely would be replaced by Troy Dye at middle linebacker. Blake Lynch played last Sunday in place of Barr in the base defense against Cincinnati.