Eric Kendricks sits out practice as Vikings begin preparing for Buccaneers

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) drops in coverage during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks did not practice on Wednesday after missing Sunday’s win over Jacksonville because of a calf injury he aggravated in pregame warmups. Kendricks’ loss would be a significant one for the Vikings as they face the Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla. Kendricks, who has three interceptions this season, was replaced on Sunday by veteran Todd Davis.

The Vikings are 6-6 and hold the seventh and final playoff position in the NFC. A victory over Tampa Bay (7-5) would move the Vikings past the Buccaneers into the sixth spot in the conference playoff standings. Minnesota is 5-1 since its bye week, but has only one win this season against a winning team.

The Vikings also were without tight ends Kyle Rudolph (foot) and Irv Smith Jr., (back) and running back Alexander Mattison, who missed the Jacksonville game after reportedly having an appendectomy last Saturday.

Jeff Gladney, who plays an outside corner in the base defense and moves inside in the nickel, was limited in practice after leaving last Sunday’s game in the fourth quarter because of a calf injury. The Vikings used rookie fifth-round pick Harrison Hand in the nickel after Gladney departed.

Center Garrett Bradbury (abdomen), left tackle Riley Reiff (ankle) and right guard Ezra Cleveland (ankle) were all limited in practice. Defensive end D.J. Wonnum (ankle/back) also was limited after missing the Jaguars game.

Tampa Bay’s injury report included wide receivers Chris Godwin (finger, did not practice) and Mike Evans (hamstring, limited).