Eric Kendricks’ status for Sunday’s game against Buccaneers in doubt

Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (calf) and tight end Kyle Rudolph (foot) missed a second consecutive day of practice Thursday, creating doubt about whether either will be available on Sunday against the Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla.

Kendricks, who has three interceptions this season, was replaced on Sunday by veteran Todd Davis after aggravating his injury in pregame warmups. The good news for the Vikings is that tight end Irv Smith Jr. (back) was able to do limited work in practice after missing the past two games. Smith sat out Wednesday’s session.

The Vikings are 6-6 and hold the seventh and final playoff position in the NFC. A victory over Tampa Bay (7-5) would move the Vikings past the Buccaneers into the sixth spot in the conference playoff standings. Minnesota is 5-1 since its bye week, but has only one win this season against a winning team.

The Vikings also were without running back Alexander Mattison, who missed the Vikings’ win over Jacksonville last Sunday after reportedly having an appendectomy on Saturday.

Jeff Gladney, who plays an outside corner in the base defense and moves inside in the nickel, was limited in practice again Thursday after leaving last Sunday’s game in the fourth quarter because of a calf injury. The Vikings used rookie fifth-round pick Harrison Hand in the nickel after Gladney departed.

Center Garrett Bradbury (abdomen), left tackle Riley Reiff (ankle) and right guard Ezra Cleveland (ankle) were all limited for the second consecutive day, as was defensive end D.J. Wonnum (ankle/back).