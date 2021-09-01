Everson Griffen returns to Vikings; punter Britton Colquitt reportedly released

Dec 30, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) during a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings continued to make roster moves on Wednesday, signing defensive end Everson Griffen and long snapper Andrew DePaola a day after cutting them. Wide receiver Dan Chisena, running back Kene Nwangwu and tight end Irv Smith Jr. were placed on injured reserve.

The Vikings also reportedly have cut punter Britton Colquitt, who also is the holder for field-goal and extra-point attempts for kicker Greg Joseph. Darren Wolfson of KSTP-TV and SKOR North reported that Colquitt is expected to be re-signed by the Vikings.

Griffen spent his first 10 seasons with Minnesota and was signed by the Vikings last week after playing for Dallas and Detroit last season. The decision to cut him came as a surprise but ended up only being a temporary move.