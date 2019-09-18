Week 3: Devin Singletary Has a Hamstring, Frank Gore Smells of Elderberries, and Antonio Brown Farts in Your General Direction

If it’s Week 3 in the NFL that means we’ve had two games of evidence to overreact to. And rest assured Tres Futbol Fiesta Amigos did not disappoint in that endeavor.

There were regrets centered around the Chiefs and their opponents, multiple side-eyes cast at the growing number of wounded quarterbacks, and a Q&A segment with the guy who brings us beers detailing his fantasy squad’s wide receiver issues.

Don’t worry, there was enough actionable information to go around.

Plus, Tres Piel de Cerdo Partido Hombres did the thang with regards to the Jets and Saints long-term prospects, Lamar Jackson’s trade value in uno-quarterback leagues, and the ageless wonder that is Larry Fitzgerald Junior.

Yep, the Party-goers spent DFS dollars ’til they were broke, backed Magsh when he introduced the kicker/defense tandem of a sidewinding swashbuckler named Matt Gay/Packer defense, and dug into their sack of tricks to trot out any Cowboy with a pulse for a fantasy start against the rotting carcass that is the Miami Dolphins football franchise.

Turn your head and cough, you’re listening to the Week 3 edition of the Fantasy Football Party podcast.

