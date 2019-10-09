Week 6: Disinterested Guests, Overtly Suggestive Beer Names, and Absolutely Nothing About the Return of Sam Darnold

With the NFL back in foggy olde London Town this week it’s only apropos the Fantasy Football Party offer a tip of the bowler to Charles Dickens with the Week 6 show in that it was a tale of two cities.

Depending on your perspective, the best of times encompassed the first half of the show when children were present and typical innuendo was kept to a bare minimum—except, of course, for 2V’s Morning Wood.

Narrator: it’s a beer. Seriously.

That left the rest of the show for the worst of times which, if we’re being honest, is pretty much par for the course. I mean, if you entered into this podcast with great expectations you may find yourself in an Uriah Heep of trouble.

Narrator: I see what you did there. Stay classy.

In between 90s musical references—Babes in Toyland’s “Sweet 69” came on just after we wrapped up the headphone cords, honest to God—Tres Hombres Los Fantasia Futbol Fiesta shared personal DFS tragedies and how you the listener can avoid them as part of a historic episode that broke the 60 minute mark—in a good way—for the first time in the show’s lengthy existence.

Narrator: check them for PEDs.

Oh, it’s true. A stunned JL Beers audience numbering in the low single-digits stared in slack-jawed amazement through a tight breakdown of the news, crisp delivery of 50/50 lineups, and a “Whatever” segment where 2V officiated a battle for the best two minutes in 90s alternative rock between the Lemonheads and Del Amitri.

Plus Bo entertained the biannual (or is it biennial?) gathering of his personal fan club, 2V addressed his personal DFS hockey demons by ordering another Boulevard Plaid Habit, and Magsh remembered to hit the sounder board more frequently than other shows when he may or may not have been slacking and/or drunk.

It’s a dirty half-dozen as the Fantasy Football Party takes the BBQ inside, letting your brain feast on a full menu of fantasy nuggets and beer. Lots of beer. Keg stands all around for the Week 6 podcast uniquely designed to blow your mind but not your chances of fantasy success.

