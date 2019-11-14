Week 11: Polish Your Jets, Pet Your Dolphins, and Roster Your Rudolphs!

The NFL, not unlike Spinal Tap’s top-of-the-line audio output, goes to 11. And then some, of course, but this week it stops just a few ear-splitting decibels north of 10 as fantasy footballers emerge from the 2019 Byepocalypse to see what condition their team’s condition is in.

And just like every stinkin’ week before this one, your beloved Tres Amigos de Fiesta Los Fantasia Futbol laid down sick beats to jam past the hammer, anvil, and stirrup and through the audio canal into your cerebral cortex like a Q-Tip gone horribly, horribly awry.

That means there were the usual regrets—with bonus non-regrets and pre-regrets to really capture the moment; enough news to bleed “60 Minutes” right into “Murder, She Wrote”, from load management to healthy scratches to what might constitute an unhealthy scratch; and 50/50 teams that have been working more than 60 percent of the time but not quite every time.

Plus, Bo double-dipped work with news and actionable analysis while matching his mood with a beverage much darker than usual; 2V double-dipped the barrel-aged beverages with double-digit ABV content, which thankfully led to more actionable analysis than usual; and Magsh double-dipped with the dolphins and the Dolphins, playing with one and playing the other—both with equal aplomb.

You will not find a podcast more jam-packed with relevance and irreverence, forward thinking and meandering sidetracks, fantasy football insight and stuff that bolds, underlines, and italicizes all three letters of “WTF?”. Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, may we present without further ado the Week 11 edition of the Fantasy Football Party podcast. Rock on, Garth.

*****

Follow the show on Twitter @TheFFParty and its co-hosts @MplsMaggio, @Bo_Mitchell, and @jtuvey

Support your local show sponsors!

Use the code FFParty to get a seven-day free trial of rake-free DFS at FantasyDraft. We have it on good authority they have some big contests going down this week, plus the usual Magsh head to heads.

At FantasyLabs, the code 10OFF saves you $10 on a trial membership at the site all the FF Party-goers turn to to help set their DFS lineups.

At JL Beers, come for the new breakfast sandwiches and stay… ah, what the heck, stay until you’ve slayed a keg. Odds are you’ll bump into at least two of the three Party-goers somewhere along the way.