Week 10: Jet Regret, the Breakfast Humpty, and Broncos Tight End Noah is Fant-astic!

It was only fitting that as the Fantasy Football Party raged on into double-digit weeks, the show’s live studio audience crept steadily towards double digits as well—giving the Week 10 edition of the podcast a “filmed before a studio audience” not seen since the invention of the laugh track.

Feeding off the frenzied energy supplied by dueling fan club bases (Herman the German and some sort of combo retirement/bachelorette party), Tres Amigos de Futbol Fiesta brought down the house with a dazzling array of immediate regrets (thanks for nothing, Mitch Trubisky and every single Jet), relevant news (the short version: every quarterback you want is injured or on the bye), and 50/50 lineups scraped from the dregs of the NFL and churned into pure fantasy gold.

There were, of course, the usual forays off the beaten path, covering topics from the hopped and malted beverages the hosts were sampling to JL Beers’ delectable breakfast sandwiches to the legal restrictions with regard to trademarking words that already exist.

Plus, 2V headed to Indy to roster everyone who was in town to play the Dolphins (Narrator: the “you dumb ass” is implied, evidently); Magsh made up for lost time after ignoring Jacob Hollister prior to last week’s explosion; and Bo finally lived up to his earlier-season vow about kicking Corey Davis’ underachieving carcass to the curb—just in time to duck his impending four-touchdown game.

More beautiful than Bo Derek running down the beach in slow motion, more brazen than Jimmy G in a sideline interview, it’s the Week 10 edition of the Fantasy Football Party—always longer than you’d expect.

