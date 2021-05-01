Five observations on Vikings’ draft: GM gets immediate help, while also keeping eye on future

Dec 19, 2020; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee linebacker Deandre Johnson (13) chases down Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) during a SEC game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas A&M Aggies held at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, December 19, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY NETWORK

Rick Spielman traded back in the first round, didn’t have a pick in the second for the first time since 2014 and only had one selection in the final two rounds of the NFL draft. But the Vikings’ general manager still had 11 picks in the three-day draft and is likely to receive solid grades for his work.

Spielman filled immediate needs, while also addressing the future. Most importantly, it didn’t appear that he got cute with trades or picks. The fact he moved back from 14 to 23 in the first round and still got a very good left tackle was a combination of luck and savvy.

It’s guessing to try to project how this draft class will turn out, but from a position standpoint Spielman’s approach appeared to be solid. Here are five thoughts on a Vikings’ draft that wrapped up Saturday.