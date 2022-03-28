Former All-Star starter Chris Archer agrees to one-year deal with Twins

Sep 11, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer (22) throws during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Twins added another veteran starter to their rotation on Monday, agreeing to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with righthander Chris Archer. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Archer’s agreement with the Twins is filled with bonuses and a mutual option.

Chris Archer's deal with the Twins has a base of $2.75 million and a $10 million mutual option with a $750K buyout. He can earn up to $6 million in bonuses based on games started or outings with nine or more outs. A healthy Archer would get paid well and be a huge boon for Twins. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 28, 2022

Archer, 33, went 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA in six games and five starts last season with the Tampa Bay Rays. He spent his first seven-plus seasons with the Rays before being dealt to Pittsburgh at the trade deadline in 2018. Archer was 6-12 with a 4.92 ERA in 33 starts with the Pirates. He sat out the pandemic-shortened 2020 season after undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in June.

Archer returned to the Rays as a free agent on a one-year, $6.5 million contract in 2021. He went on the 60-day injured list in May because of forearm tightness but was able to return in August. Archer made two All-Star Games during his first stint with Tampa Bay and posted a career record of 55-69 with a 3.71 ERA in 185 starts and 182 games with the team.

Archer joins a rotation that also includes veteran righthander Sonny Gray, whom the Twins acquired from Cincinnati this month in exchange for 2021 first-round pick Chase Petty. Petty, a hard-throwing righty, was the 26th selection by Minnesota.