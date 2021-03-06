Former Twins starter Jake Odorizzi reportedly agrees to two-year deal with Astros

Mar 30, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi (12) throws a pitch in the top of the fourth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Odorizzi’s wait is finally over.

The former Twins righthander reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Houston Astros on Saturday. MLB Network reported the contract could be worth $30 million and has a buyout for the third year. Odorizzi would have to reach several incentives to get the full amount.

Odorizzi, 30, became a fit for Houston after starter Framber Valdez suffered a finger injury this week that could sideline him for an extended period. The Astros also are without 2019 AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander, who will miss the season after having Tommy John surgery last year.

Odorizzi was hoping to hit the free agent jackpot this winter after accepting the Twins’ $17.8 million qualifying offer following the 2019 season. The starter’s hope was that without a compensatory pick attached to him this time he would receive lucrative, multi-year offers. But with the pandemic impacting how much team’s were willing to invest, and Odorizzi’s disappointing 2020 season, that did not happen.

Odorizzi was on the injured list three times during the pandemic-shortened season, missing starts because of an intercostal strain, a chest contusion and then a blister on his finger. He went 0-1 with a 6.59 ERA in four starts and only 13.2 innings.

In 2019, Odorizzi had gone 15-7 with a 3.51 ERA in 30 starts and was named to the AL All-Star team. Odorizzi was acquired by the Twins in February 2018 from the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league infielder Jermaine Palacios.

The Astros swept the Twins in two games in the American League wild card series last season. Odorizzi was healthy for the series but did not pitch.