Former Vikings coach Jerry Burns dies at 94

Minnesota Vikings head coach Jerry Burns walks off the field at Candlestick Park, Jan. 8, 1990 in San Francisco, following his teams 41-18 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in their NFC playoff game. Embracing in the background is 49ers running back Roger Craig (33), and Vikings linebacker Mark Dusbabek. (AP Photo/John Mabanglo)

Former Vikings coach Jerry Burns passed away Wednesday at the age of 94.

We're certainly going to miss you, Burnsie! pic.twitter.com/FtuSedzSpC — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 12, 2021

Burns served as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator from 1968 to 1985 and then replaced Bud Grant as coach in 1986 and held that job until 1991. Grant hired Burns in his second season as Vikings’ coach, retired after the 1983 season and then returned in ’85 before again stepping down. Burns was on a coaching staff that made the playoffs 12 times, won the NFC Central 11 times and played in four Super Bowls.

Bud Grant on the passing of Jerry Burns pic.twitter.com/S5lJlTNWVv — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 12, 2021

Burns went 52-43 as the Vikings’ head coach and went to the playoffs three times, guiding Minnesota to an NFC Central title in 1989. The Vikings lost to Washington in the NFC title game in 1987.

Burns was an assistant at Iowa from 1954 to 1960 before becoming the Hawkeyes’ head coach in 1961 at the age of 34. Burns went 16-27-2 at Iowa and wasn’t retained after the 1965 season. He then joined Vince Lombardi’s staff with the Green Bay Packers and was an assistant coach as the Packers won the first two Super Bowls in 1966 and 1967.