Free agent cornerback Patrick Peterson announces he will return to Vikings

Sep 19, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) motions in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Peterson will return to the Vikings for a second season.

The veteran cornerback announced his decision Wednesday on his “All Things Covered” podcast that he co-hosts with former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden.

Patrick Peterson announces his return to the Vikings #skol @P2 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bW3glRggNF — All Things Covered (@ATCoveredPod) March 30, 2022

Peterson joined the Vikings on a one-year, $10 million contract last March after spending his first 10 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. Peterson, who will turn 32 on July 11, had one interception in 13 games, missing four games because of a hamstring injury suffered in mid-October at Carolina.

Peterson and Cameron Dantzler likely will enter training camp atop the Vikings’ depth chart at cornerback. Chandon Sullivan, whom the Vikings signed as a free agent from the Packers last week, is expected to replace Mackensie Alexander as the team’s top nickel corner. Sullivan received a one-year contract.