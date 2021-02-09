Getting the boot? Vikings’ decision to sign kicker might mean team will move on from Dan Bailey

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tennessee Titans kicker Greg Joseph (7) kicks the point after touchdown during the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Did the Vikings find Dan Bailey’s replacement?

It appears that might have been the case after the Vikings agreed to a deal with Greg Joseph on Tuesday. Joseph’s agent, Brett Tessler, tweeted that the kicker will sign after spending time on the Buccaneers’ roster this season. He was protected on Tampa Bay’s practice squad every other week, including for the Super Bowl.

Joseph, 26, made 17-of-20 field-goal attempts and 25-of-29 extra points in 14 games with Cleveland in 2018. He also had 47 touchbacks on 69 kickoffs. Joseph kicked in two games for Tennessee in 2019, making all nine of his extra-point attempts. He did not attempt a field goal.

The Joseph signing is significant considering the below tweet from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. While guaranteeing a portion of Joseph’s base salary, Bailey will have $1.8 million of his 2021 become guaranteed on March 19. That is money the Vikings could save.

Bailey, 33, has kicked for the Vikings for three seasons but is coming off a very tough year. He made 15-of-22 field-goal attempts in 2020 and 37-of-43 extra points. Both his field goal (68.2%) and extra-point (86%) percentages were career lows. Bailey’s worst day came in the Vikings’ 26-14 loss at Tampa Bay on Dec. 13 when he missed three field-goal attempts and an extra point. In the Vikings’ final five games, Bailey was 5-for-10 on field goals and 11-of-16 on extra points.

The Vikings considered their options at the kicking position as Bailey’s struggles continued, but they decided to stick with him. Bailey had signed a three-year, $10 million contract with a total guarantee of $6 million last March. The veteran carries a salary cap figure of $3.8 million for next season and he would have a dead-cap hit of $2.1 million if cut in March.