Glen Taylor acknowledges there’s a “good possibility” he will still own Wolves in a year

FILE – In this June 6, 2014, file photo, Minnesota Timberwolves team owner Glen Taylor speaks in Minneapolis. Neal Justin, co-chair of the StarTribune Guild, said Taylor has employed a hands-off approach since he bought the StarTribune, in Minneapolis, in 2014 and has brought stability to a publication that went through a series of owners that included a huge media company and a hedge fund. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt, File)

Five-plus months after it was reported that Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor was looking to sell the franchise and that a deal could be completed within a month, Taylor said “there is probably a good possibility” that he could still be the majority owner of the Wolves a year from now.

Taylor, appearing on The Scoop podcast with Darren Wolfson of SKOR North and KSTP-TV, was asked whether he’s taking phone calls and listening to potential pitches for a franchise the Mankato businessman has owned since 1994. “You’re correct and you understand,” Taylor said.

Taylor, 79, then confirmed that a year from now he could still be running the franchise. “Part of it is just because of my age and stuff like this year (with the pandemic),” he said of why he’s listening to offers. “I think it’s just good for me to understand what’s in the best interest of our ownership and what’s best for the Timberwolves and Minnesota.”

Taylor reportedly has told potential buyers that he wants to make sure the franchise remains in Minnesota and isn’t moved. This isn’t the first time Taylor has considered selling majority interest in the Wolves.

Since it surfaced that Taylor was looking for a buyer this time around, there have been reports that a group led by Daniel E. Straus, a former minority owner of the Memphis Grizzles, was in advanced talks to buy the Wolves and Lynx of the WNBA and that there was an exclusive negotiating agreement. There was another report that former NBA player Arron Afflalo had a group interested in buying the teams, as did former Wolves star Kevin Garnett. Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf also were mentioned at one point.

So what happened? It’s unclear but right now it appears the Wolves will remain in Taylor’s control for the foreseeable future.