Good news, bad news: D’Angelo Russell returns for Wolves; Malik Beasley out four-to-six weeks

Memphis Grizzlies’ Tyus Jones (21) looks on as Minnesota Timberwolves’ D’Angelo Russell (0) lays up a shot in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Grizzlies won 118-107. Russell scored 25 points. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

D’Angelo Russell returned for the Timberwolves on Monday night against Sacramento, but the team lost guard Malik Beasley for four-to-six weeks because of a Grade 3 left hamstring injury.

Beasley, who recently returned from a 12-game NBA suspension, sat out the Wolves’ loss on Saturday in Philadelphia because of left hamstring soreness and then underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed the extent of the injury. Beasley, according to the Wolves, will be reassessed in three weeks.

Beasley is averaging 19.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists this season and shooting 44 percent, including 39 percent on three-pointers.

The Athletic, meanwhile, reported that Russell would return after missing 26 games following arthroscopic knee surgery in February. This will be Russell’s first action under coach Chris Finch, who took over after Ryan Saunders was fired on Feb. 21.

Russell was acquired from Golden State at the NBA trade deadline in 2020 to pair with Karl-Anthony Towns, but the two have only played in five full games together. Russell was averaging 19.3 points, 5.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 20 games before his injury.