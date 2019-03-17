10-seed Gophers will face Louisville in NCAA Tournament

The Minnesota Gophers men’s basketball team drew an interesting first-round match-up in the NCAA Tournament.

The Gophers, given a 10-seed in the East Region, will face 7-seed Louisville in Des Moines on Thursday. The winner of this game will likely face 2-seed Michigan State in the second round. Duke was given the No. 1 seed in the East Region.

This is the 14th trip to the NCAA Tournament in Gophers history — including the three trips that were stripped away, officially, in the 1990’s. The Gophers have only made it to the Sweet 16 or beyond four times in school history, and not since 1997.

Gophers coach Richard Pitino spent several years as an assistant coach under his father, Rick Pitino, at Louisville.