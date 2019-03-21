Zulgad’s pregame Gophers basketball blog from the heartland

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Gophers’ first-round game against Louisville in the NCAA tournament tips off at 11:15 this morning at Wells Fargo Arena. We’ll keep a running blog throughout the morning and game.

9 a.m. Montana, which will play Michigan at 8:20 tonight, is the first team on the floor for its shootaround. The Wolverines followed at 9:30 a.m. The brief time these teams get on the court is followed up by sitting around all day waiting to play. Getting to play in an early game seems far more attractive.

9:41 a.m.: This building is the home of the Wild and Wolves’ top minor league clubs.

You know all those young guys Thibs didn’t want to play? This is where they ended up. pic.twitter.com/YW2D16mrFE — Judd Zulgad (@jzulgad) March 21, 2019

10:08 a.m.: Gophers and Louisville just took the floor to begin early warmups. Both team are off the floor by 10:26 a.m.

Gophers just took the floor. pic.twitter.com/SlK6ms8jPT — Judd Zulgad (@jzulgad) March 21, 2019

But shortly before that I found what had to be the highlight event in the history of this building.

10:19 a.m.: Does not appear that center Matz Stockman is on the floor for early warmups. He suffered a concussion in the Big Ten tournament and Richard Pitino was noncommittal about the redshirt senior playing this week. Looks like he won’t be playing today.

10:38 a.m.: The Gophers’ starting lineup: Dupree McBrayer, Jordan Murphy, Amir Coffey, Gabe Kalscheur, Daniel Oturu. Louisville’ starting lineup: Dwayne Sutton and Jordan Nwora at the forwards; Malik Williams at center; Christen Cunningham and Khwan Fore at the guards.

10:40 a.m. Gophers take the floor.